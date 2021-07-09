Washington [US], July 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the state of California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) data revealed.

The USGS data showed that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit central California with an epicenter near the border with the state of Nevada on Thursday afternoon.

A second 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit near the California city of Stockton seconds later, the data shows. (ANI/Sputnik)

