Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,799 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,592,710, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,797 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Also Read | Johannesburg Shooting: 14 Dead, 3 Critical After Shooting at Bar in Soweto Township, Says South Africa Police.

Eight new deaths have been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,809.

The ministry reported 2,666 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,521,578.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Row: Anti-Govt Protesters Claim They Found Millions of Rupees Inside President Rajapaksa's House.

There are 35,323 active cases in Malaysia, with 41 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)