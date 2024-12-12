Male, Dec 12 (PTI) Maldivian Airlines will bring in a wide body aircraft and commence flights to four major cities in China, including Beijing, starting January 2025, a move that can give significant boost to the archipelagic nation's tourism industry.

In addition to China, Maldivian Airlines plans to operate wide-body aircraft flights to European destinations, Maldives' Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen was quoted as saying by news portal Edition.mv on Thursday.

Also Read | Time Magazine To Name Donald Trump 2024 Person of the Year: US President-Elect Will Be Honoured As Time's Person of the Year, Ring the New York Stock Exchange Bell.

“Flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xi'an starting in January 2025 will significantly boost tourism and travel,” Ameen said at a ceremony marking the launch of flights between the Maldives and Beijing in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.

“It was a pleasure to attend the official commemoration in Beijing to commence direct flights between the Maldives and China. I am grateful to President @Mmuizzu for fulfilling the assurance of wide-body operations by @MaldivianAero. Starting in January 2025, flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xi'an will boost tourism and connectivity!,” Ameen posted on X after the event on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bruises, Burns, and Human Bite Marks: Father and Stepmother Convicted of Murder of 10-Year-Old Pakistani Girl, Body Found with 71 Injuries and 25 Fractures.

The airline currently flies to 16 domestic destinations as well as three regions in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

China continues to dominate tourists arrival at Maldives in 2024, according to Maldivian Ministry of Tourism, with China sending 2.55 lakh tourists as of December 10, followed by 2.09 lakh Russians. India remained on number six with 1.18 lakh tourists from among the over 18.88 lakh tourists this year.

In an interview with Mihaaru News, the sister publication of Edition.mv, Minister Ameen said that plans are underway to expand services to three cities in China, Johannesburg in South Africa, and three cities in Europe.

Previously, flights to China and South Africa using Maldivian's Airbus required transit stops due as they were not long haul flights, he added.

Maldivian Airlines currently operates a fleet of 13 aircraft, including one Airbus A320, four ATRs, and eight Dash aircrafts. The Airbus A320 is the only aircraft used for international routes, the report added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)