Mumbai, December 12: Guilty of subjecting their 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, to over two years of horrific abuse, her father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, have been convicted of her murder. Sara’s tragic death was the result of brutal mistreatment, including beatings with a cricket bat, burns, and physical torture.

Following a postmortem examination, it was revealed that Sara had suffered 71 external injuries, including at least 25 fractures, some of which were caused by severe beatings with a metal pole, mobile phone, and other objects, reported by NDTV World. Who Are Alexander Brothers, Arrested in Sex Trafficking Case in US? All About Tal Alexander, Oren Alexander and Alon Alexander Who Are Accused of Violently Raping Women.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Chapman of Surrey Police, reflecting on his 30 years of experience, stated that the case was unlike any he had encountered due to the extreme suffering of a young child. He mentioned that it profoundly affected all those involved and the broader community. Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson described Sara's case as one of Surrey Police's most challenging and distressing, emphasizing that the brutality of the abuse she endured made her murder even more heartbreaking. Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza pointed out that the tragedy revealed significant flaws in the child protection system. Marcus Fakana, Arrested for Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Girl in Dubai, Gets 1-Year Jail.

The trial uncovered the appalling abuse Sara endured, including burns, scalds, and bite marks, which ultimately led to her death on August 8. Her body was found in a bunk bed with a disturbing note from her father, Urfan Sharif, confessing to the crime. Initially, Sharif tried to protect his wife, claiming the confession was false and blaming Batool. However, after a dramatic shift during cross-examination, Sharif admitted full responsibility for his daughter's death, revealing the extent of the cruelty Sara faced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).