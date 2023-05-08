Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Miami Beach (US), May 8 (AP) A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, police said.

Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 am at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city's South Beach area, Miami Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma centre, where the man died, police said. The women were expected to recover.

Police didn't report making any arrests or identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The nightclub didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Miami Beach has dealt with a spate of weekend shootings in recent months. (AP)

