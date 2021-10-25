Islamabad [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz shared his old statement over the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif performing Umrah, reported local media. Taking to Twitter, Maryam shared a statement Imran Khan had issued back in 2014 when Nawaz Sharif, had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. "The country is on the verge of destruction yet Nawaz Sharif has gone to perform Umrah," Imran Khan had said at the time when he was part of the Opposition, reported The News International.

Maryam said that when her father had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, Pakistan was "neither undergoing destruction nor was anyone attending wedding functions at the government's expense".

Also Read | Pakistan Wants to Take Cricket Forward with India, Says PM Imran Khan After T20 World Cup Victory.

Her remarks came when the opposition parties in Pakistan have started an anti-inflation campaign against the PTI-led government last Friday. Opposition parties are holding protests and rallies across the country to protest against what they term the"worst inflation" in the country's history, according to The News International.

Imran performed Umrah on Saturday during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Spike in China Due to Delta Variant: Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)