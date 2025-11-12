MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George with UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu during their meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George received UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu and discussed India-UNDP collaboration to achieve SDG goals and digital transformation, according to a post on X by Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Jaiswal stated that the discussions included "India's project assistance to foster South-South cooperation to achieve SDGs and address climate action in developing countries."

"They also discussed about the evolving dynamics in the UN system and the need for reforms during UN@80," he added.

The meeting underscored India's growing collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable development and South-South cooperation.

This commitment has also been reflected in India's development initiatives at the global level. In a related development, India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations recently highlighted the impact of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which has empowered 10 Pacific nations through green energy initiatives.

On October 21, the Mission shared details in a post on X, stating that solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations, and 74 local technicians have been trained under the project.

It said on X, "India-@UN Development Partnership Fund is offering green solutions. Solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations. 74 local technicians have been imparted training under the project."

The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) also highlighted the initiative, noting that the project funded by India now "energises 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations: 74 local technicians trained, 16,500+ benefitted and 9,600 tons of CO₂ avoided over 25 years."

According to the official website of UNOSSC, the introduction of solar energy to the State House in Fiji was made possible through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

It said, "Implemented as part of a joint advocacy demonstration initiative involving 11 Pacific Island nations, Fiji introduced solar energy to power their State House thanks to India-UN Development Partnership Fund support. In 2023, an 18.25 kW solar generation system was launched at the State House, supplying approximately 20,000 units of clean electricity annually. This initiative not only reduces carbon emissions but also saves $3,198 in annual energy costs."

The website further highlighted how the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the India, Brazil and South Africa Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation (IBSA Fund), and the Perez-Guerrero Trust Fund managed by UNOSSC have played a key role in supporting clean energy interventions across the developing world, particularly in nations with limited access to renewable resources.

UNOSSC also noted that the India-UN Development Partnership Fund has supported improving access to water through the installation of a solar pumping system project in Haiti, expanding solar energy use in rural and underserved communities.

The project introduced solar-powered pumping systems, providing reliable and sustainable water access for both agricultural and domestic use, benefiting over 40,000 people.

UNOSSC emphasised that the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the IBSA Fund exemplify the importance of South-South cooperation in advancing global progress.

"These funds not only deliver immediate benefits to communities but also lay the groundwork for long-term sustainability by fostering innovation, building local capacities, and promoting policy coherence," it said. (ANI)

