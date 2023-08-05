Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Mexican state Nuevo Leon and the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday signed an agreement for investment in several sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, pharmaceutical and agriculture.

The agreement was signed between UP Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar and Nuevo Leon's Minister of Economics Ivan Rivas Rodriguez in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia, said an official statement issued here.

In a statement, Adityanath welcomed the Governor of Mexico as well as the delegation accompanying him and said that strong industrial relations are being established between UP and Nuevo Leon with friendship, trust and harmony.

The chief minister said that it is very important that the governor of Nuevo Leon along with his team is exploring possibilities of industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Today India is playing a leading role on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that both Uttar Pradesh and Nuevo Leon are dedicated to development and "we are determined to carry forward this tradition".

According to the statement, Nuevo León governor said Uttar Pradesh and Nuevo León are very close to each other. "We invite Team UP to Nuevo León," he said, adding, "we both have to increase trade with each other through mutual cooperation."

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, state fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Nandi and officials from Nuevo Leon were present on the occasion.

