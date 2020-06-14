Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Mexico Sees Weekly Rise of Around 30,000 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Surpasses 16,800

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 07:47 AM IST
Mexico City [Mexico], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 142,600 while the country's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 16,800, the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

"As of June 13, 2020, there are 142,690 confirmed cases, 21,740 confirmed active cases, and 56,926 suspected COVID19 cases," Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter after the Saturday coronavirus briefing.

According to the deputy health minister, in the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 3,494 new coronavirus cases and 424 new COVID-19 fatalities. Mexico's coronavirus death toll now stands at 16,872.

On Friday, Mexico reported 544 new COVID-19 fatalities and 5,222 new coronavirus cases.

A week ago, there were around 113,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 13,500.

Thus the country had a weekly death toll rise of around 3,000 and a weekly increase of around 30,000 COVID-19 cases. This is greater than the weekly increases registered at the end of May/start of June, when Mexico reported around 23,000 new cases per week. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

