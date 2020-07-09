Seoul, July 9: Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, has been found. They say Park Won-soon's body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

Park's daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.

News reports say one of Park's secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

