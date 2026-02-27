Seoul, February 27: Samsung Electronics Co. is re-evaluating its smartphone strategy after mixed performance from niche designs. Speaking on Thursday, Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Business, said the company has not yet committed to a successor for the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, citing lower-than-expected sales.

The remarks came during the introduction of the new Galaxy S26 line-up, which focuses on integrated artificial intelligence and a first-of-its-kind privacy display. While the S25 Edge was launched to compete with Apple’s thin-profile handsets, Choi said the device struggled with battery endurance, leading to relatively lower adoption than flagship models. Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Uncertainty Surrounding Ultra-Slim and Tri-Fold Categories

The future of ultra-thin phones remains under review as Samsung studies consumer preferences. Although the S25 Edge offered stronger camera hardware and stereo speakers than the iPhone Air, both firms saw limited volumes in slim variants. Samsung is also cautious about a next version of its tri-fold handset, priced near USD 3,000.

Initial production of the USD 2,900 tri-fold sold out in the United States, but its complex engineering and high cost keep it a luxury niche. Samsung is weighing a second-generation model or a wider version of the Galaxy Z Fold to match emerging trends.

Samsung Innovation in Privacy and Display Technology

A highlight of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a built-in Privacy Display that switches off specific pixels to narrow viewing angles and protect on-screen content. Developed with Samsung Display over three years, the feature is exclusive to the Ultra model for now, though Samsung aims to expand it to foldables and lower-priced devices later. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Next-Generation S-Pen and Foldable Roadmap

Samsung confirmed a new single-folding Galaxy Fold will launch this summer, with revised aspect ratios for productivity and media use. Research teams are also developing an improved S-Pen designed to reduce the thickness needed to house the stylus inside future phones.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).