Seoul, March 4: Hyundai Motor Group has officially launched the ‘MobED Alliance,’ a strategic collaborative ecosystem designed to accelerate the commercialisation of its advanced mobile robot platform, the Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED). The announcement was made today at the Automation World 2026 (AW2026) trade event in Seoul, marking a transition from global technology demonstrations to full-scale business deployment in the South Korean market.

The alliance unites industry partners, public agencies, and component suppliers to build a robust robotics infrastructure. Key participants include Hyundai Transys Inc., SL Corporation, and the Korea Association of AI Robot Industry (KAR). This initiative follows the global acclaim received by MobED at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 and the International Robot Exhibition (iREX) 2025. Honor 'Robot Phone' With AI-Powered Built-in Gimbal Unveiled at MWC 2026; Check Details (Videos).

MobED Alliance : Strategic Shift to Commercial Use

The MobED Alliance establishes a four-party cooperative model intended to create a sustainable business cycle. Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB will provide the core technology, while ten component suppliers will handle the production of sensors, electronics, and batteries. Additionally, five robotics solution companies, including LS THiRA-UTECH and Kaon Robotics, will develop customised applications for on-site deployment.

Public agencies such as the Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT) will support domestic demonstrations. This framework is designed to shift the focus toward practical, real-world applications in both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) sectors.

MobED Alliance: Advanced Maneuverability and Versatility

The MobED platform is distinguished by its eccentric wheel mechanism, which allows for advanced maneuverability and automatic self-leveling on uneven surfaces. Its design enables seamless operation in both indoor and outdoor environments. The alliance aims to develop up to 10 industry-specific "top modules" to expand the robot’s utility.

These modules will include systems for outdoor delivery, security patrol drone stations, and digital signage. The platform’s scalability is a primary focus, with the goal of providing customer-optimised solutions across diverse fields such as research, video production, and logistics.

AW2026 Interactive Showcases

Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB is currently showcasing the platform at its booth in the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center until March 6. Visitors can witness continuous demonstrations of MobED in broadcasting, delivery, and loading scenarios. The exhibit includes an interactive zone where attendees can pilot both Basic and Pro models. UBTECH Walker 2 Becomes 1st Humanoid Robot From China To Autonomously Swap Its Own Battery (Watch Video).

The exhibition features dedicated zones for manual driving across varied terrain, autonomous navigation, and a broadcasting zone to demonstrate self-leveling stability for camera equipment. Potential clients can also engage in purchase consultations directly at the venue or through the company’s official robotics website.

