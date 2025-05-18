Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): A violent incident occurred at the Sunshine Rehab Centre in Orangi Town, Karachi, where a mob stormed the rehabilitation centre, freeing 127 patients undergoing treatment for drug addiction, ARY News reported.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talk With Iran's NSC Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Affirms India's Interest in Expanding Bilateral Ties.

The attackers vandalised the centre, assaulted staff members, and damaged a police mobile unit.

The rehabilitation centre is operated by Sindh Police officer Abdul Khaliq Ansari. At the time of the incident, 10 to 12 staff members were on duty, responsible for patient care in Orangi Town, Karachi, as per ARY News.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Swat, No Casualties Reported.

The administration of the rehab centre in Karachi has submitted a formal statement to the police, and efforts are underway to register an FIR and trace the escaped addicts.

Preliminary investigations into the mob attack on rehab centre suggest that the assault may have been driven by local residents' frustration with the center's patients.

According to the Mominabad Police Station's SHO, neighbours had been accusing the patients of theft and other criminal activities, which allegedly prompted the mob action.

In separate news, a drug addict killed three members of his own family, including his brother and sister-in-law, in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing police on Saturday.

According to details, a child is also among the deceased, while two others were injured in the incident. The bodies and injured persons were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

According to police, the suspect, who is a drug addict and also sustained injuries, has been arrested and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)