New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Governor Ronaldo Caiado, of the state of Goias, Brazil met Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare at Krishi Bhawan here on Friday. The meeting provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Brazil, and to further explore the areas of bilateral trade and cooperation in sugarcane, ethanol and pulses, R & D, innovation and digital agriculture, the official statement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's welfare noted.

As per the official statement, MoS Choudhary underscored that India and Brazil share a very close and multifaceted relationship both at the bilateral as well as multilateral forums. He expressed that the Governor's visit will help enhance bilateral cooperation by strengthening the existing initiatives and exploring new areas of collaboration, increasing agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and contributing to the overall well-being of citizens of both India and Brazil.

Governor Ronaldo Caiado shared that India and the State of Goias share several similarities and both regions benefit from a rich agricultural landscape and a climate conducive to farming. This common ground creates opportunities for collaboration through knowledge and technology exchange and capacity-building initiatives. By working together, both countries can enhance agricultural practices and strengthen their mutual development in these areas, the statement observed.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) also informed the delegation about various initiatives by the government including crop insurance, agriculture credit and development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in agriculture.

According to the statement, the Brazilian delegation was composed of high-ranking officials from the State of Goias, alongside key representatives from prominent industries. From the Indian side, the meeting was attended by the Joint Secretary (IC), Advisor (Digital Agriculture), Advisor (Trade), ADG (IR), ADG (Food and Fodder Crops), ADG (Commercial Crops) and other senior officers from the Ministry. (ANI)

