New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita held meetings with Ambassadors of Thailand, Myanmar and Dominican Republic as they are completing their tenure in India.

Margherita held talks on further deepening the relations of India with these countries.

Margherita said that he met Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand, as she completes her tenure in India.

In a post on X, he said, "Met H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand, as she completes her tenure in India. Complimented her for her efforts in fostering deeper India-Thailand relations and wished success in her future endeavours."

Margherita said that he discussed matters of mutual interest with Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar to India.

In a post on X, he said, "Met H.E. Mr. Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar to India. We discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing development cooperation."

The MoS also met David Puig, Ambassador of Dominican Republic, as he is to shortly complete his mission in India.

He said, "Pleasure to meet H. E. Mr. David Puig, Ambassador of Dominican Republic, as he is to shortly complete his mission in India. Thanked him for his contribution in promoting our bilateral relations and wished him success for his future endeavours."

Earlier in the day, Margherita held a meeting with the Ambassador of Chile, Juan Angulo and He also held a meeting with the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Zaw Oo. He noted that the discussions were held on the matters of mutual interest and to strengthen partnerships.

The details of the meeting were shared in a post on X.

The MoS said, "Glad to meet H.E. Mr. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile, @EmbaChileIndia. We had a productive exchange on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation for increasing trade & economic relations @MEAIndia". (ANI)

