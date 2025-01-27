Scarborough (US), Jan 27 (AP) A 3.8-magnitude earthquake centred near the Maine coast rattled houses in northern New England on Monday and was felt by surprised residents of states hundreds of miles away.

The earthquake took place at about 10:22 am on Monday and was centred about 10 km southeast of York Harbor in southern Maine, the United States Geological Survey reported. It was reported at a depth of about 13 km, the survey said.

Officials reported that the earthquake could be felt in every state in New England, and some individuals as far away as Pennsylvania reported feeling shaking. In southern Maine, many residents reported feeling houses and buildings shake as the surprising earthquake interrupted a sunny winter morning.

Earthquakes in the centre and eastern US are less frequent than they are in the western states, but they are typically felt over a much broader region, the survey said on its website. It's common for there to be two small earthquakes a year in New England, the survey said.

“People in New England, and in its geological extension southward through Long Island, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones since colonial times,” the survey's website said.

The quake sent residents of Maine and New Hampshire looking to assess any possible damage. In most cases, residents and businesses reported confusion over what had happened. Many shared stories on social media that they initially felt there had just been a nearby car accident or possibly an explosion.

In Kennebunk, school superintendent Terri Cooper assured parents via e-mail that operations staff was looking through schools for any damage and everything seemed to be fine.

“Our operations department has checked all district buildings and systems to ensure they are in working order and no damage has been discovered,” Cooper's e-mail said.

Residents of cities including Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, also reported feeling the quake. (AP)

