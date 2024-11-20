New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Minister of State, External Affairs Pabitra Margherita thanked the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Kshenuka Senewiratne for strengthening the India- Sri Lanka partnership on her farewell call.

In a post on the social media platform, MoS Margherita said, "Delighted to receive High Commissioner of Sri Lanka H.E. Kshenuka Senewiratne on her farewell call".

Also Read | Nokia Partners Bharti Airtel, Wins Multi-Billion 5G Deal From Telecom Giant for India Operations.

He thanked her for the support and cooperation extended to deepen the bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1859124392166650176

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds Engineer-Turned-Vedanta Teacher Jonas Masetti for Popularising Indian Philosophy (See Pics).

India greatly values its close relationship with Sri Lanka. This relationship has become multifaceted and diverse, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance, including connectivity, development partnership, cooperation in agriculture, power, education, human resource development and culture, and greater economic engagement. The relationship has been further strengthened through bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level in the recent past.

Recently, Sri Lanka concluded its elections where President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's leftist coalition registered a landslide victory, according to official results announced by the country's election commission

Dissanayake, needed a clear majority to fulfil his promises and his National People's Power (NPP) coalition secured a two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament, winning 159 seats, whereas, opposition leader Premadasa's party won 35 seats.

Dissanayake won the presidential elections held in September this year. With his coalition holding just three seats in the outgoing parliament, the 55-year-old leader of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) called snap legislative elections in search of a new mandate.

The parliamentary poll mandate enables Dissanayake to push austerity measures in crisis-stricken Sri Lanka. EAM Jaishankar had paid a visit to Sri Lanka, earlier in October this year. His visit underscored the importance India attaches to Sri Lanka.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had conveyed India's strong commitment to advance bilateral cooperation based on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR outlook. In this context, he assured that India's ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka through projects of Sri Lankan priority will be continued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)