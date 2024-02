Rio de Janerio [Brazil], February 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan met Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Oman Paganini on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio.

The two leaders held talks on exploring opportunities to strengthen India-Uruguay cooperation across various areas including tourism, trade and investment.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Eng. Omar Paganini, Foreign Minister of Uruguay in Rio on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Explored opportunities to enhance India-Uruguay cooperation across various areas including trade, investment, Ayurveda, and tourism," said MoS MEA Muraleedharan in a post on X.

Muraleedharan is representing India at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro from February 21 to 22.

Notably, Brazil assumed the presidency from India on December 20, 2023, and the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting would be the first ministerial meeting under the Brazilian Presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

The G20 Foreign Ministers have met as a group since 2012, and the FMM in Rio will be their 10th meeting.

The G20 FMM has risen in prominence throughout time, serving as a crucial venue for talks on a variety of international issues and related concerns of common concern among G20 members.

"India is currently a member of the G20 Troika together with Brazil and South Africa, and has conveyed its support to Brazil's G20 priorities, under the theme 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet', viz., (i) social inclusion and fight against hunger and poverty; (ii) energy transitions and sustainable development; and (iii) global governance reforms. All working groups and mechanisms of India's G20 Presidency are continuing under the Brazilian Presidency," the MEA release added.

A new Working Group on Empowerment of Women and a new Engagement Group, "Judiciary 20" have also been added by Brazil this time.

During his visit, MoS Muraleedharan will participate in both FMM sessions, first on "G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions", and second on "Global governance reform," according to MEA.

The minister will also attend the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on February 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 FMM, the MoS will hold bilateral meetings with partner countries from the Global South. (ANI)

