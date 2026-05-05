World News | MoS Pabitra Margherita Set for Multi-nation Tour of Central America and Caribbean

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will embark on an official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Honduras, Belize and the Commonwealth of Dominica, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sharing the details in an official statement, the MEA said that MoS Margherita's visit will be from 8-15 May 2026.

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In the Republic of Costa Rica, MoS Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of Laura Fernandez Delgado on 8 May 2026 in San Jose. On the sidelines of the inauguration, he is also likely to meet with the other dignitaries of the Government of the Republic of Costa Rica. The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations and identify areas for further strengthening of the India-Costa Rica partnership, the statement said.

In Honduras, the Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with senior dignitaries of the Government of the Republic of Honduras, including the Foreign Minister, to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, according to the statement.

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In Belize, MoS Margherita is expected to meet the dignitaries of the Government of Belize and to visit the sites of India's developmental initiatives.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, in the last leg of his visit to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Margherita is likely to meet the leadership of Dominica and discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship. He will also visit project sites which are being implemented through grant assistance from India. This will be the first Ministerial-level visit from India to the country since October 2018.

During the visit, MoS Pabitra Margherita will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India. (ANI)

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