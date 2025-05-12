Moscow [Russia] May 12 (ANI): The Moscow City Government has entered into a partnership with the administration of Sao Paulo, Brazil, to jointly develop eco-friendly river transport systems.

This agreement aims to create innovative solutions for passenger transport, will see both cities share expertise and collaborate on a pilot project to introduce electric vessels in Sao Paulo's river transport system, as reported by TV BRICS.

Moscow has been operating electric river transport successfully for the past two years, a venture that has proven popular among both locals and tourists.

According to TV BRICS, Moscow's experience with electric vessels is a model for other cities looking to adopt sustainable transport solutions, and the city is now eager to share its knowledge with Sao Paulo to improve its own urban transport infrastructure.

Angela Vidal Martins Gandra, Sao Paulo's Municipal Secretary for International Relations, emphasized the importance of learning from Moscow's advancements in water transport systems. She said, "We are focused on learning from Moscow's advancements in water transport systems," stressing the importance of integrating these insights into Sao Paulo's urban mobility strategies, as cited by TV BRICS.

Rafael Toniato, Sao Paulo's Deputy Municipal Secretary for Urban Mobility and Transport, expressed confidence that the exchange of knowledge would prove highly beneficial. "After gaining insight into Moscow's urban transport, especially its water transport, I am sure this cooperation will be fruitful," he said, aAs reported by TV BRICS.

In addition to the memorandum, Sao Paulo's officials participated in a specialized training course on intelligent transport systems, with visits to Moscow's key transport facilities. As per TV BRICS, this hands-on experience gave Brazilian officials a closer look at Moscow's infrastructure and how it could help transform Sao Paulo's transport systems.

Joao Paulo de Oliveira, Technical Advisor for Sustainable Urban Development in Sao Paulo, noted that the developments in Moscow could play a significant role in improving Sao Paulo's transportation, stating, "Moscow's approach can significantly improve the transport situation in Sao Paulo, according to TV BRICS.

The collaboration builds on similar initiatives that have been previously held for officials from countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Iraq, thus showcasing Moscow's growing influence as a hub for sustainable urban mobility solutions, as cited by TV BRICS. (ANI)

