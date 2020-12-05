Yangon [Myanmar], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar on Saturday reported 1,527 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing its tally to 98,047.

Myanmar's health ministry also said the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,081 with 22 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 76,382 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Over 1.26 million tests have been conducted for the coronavirus epidemic since the first infection was detected in the Southeast Asian country on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

