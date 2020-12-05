Moscow, December 5: Unknown hackers attacked the checkpoints of the PickPoint online order delivery service in Russia’s capital Moscow. The reports about the cyber attack surfaced on Friday. According to reports, the doors of PickPoint checkpoints began to open automatically.

The message PickPoint company reads, “There was a failure in the operation of the checkpoint network. The reason for this incident was a cyberattack by unidentified persons on providers providing Internet access for checkpoints.”Cyber Attack: Iranian Hackers Targeting Companies in India, Russia, Japan and China for Financial Gain, Says Report.

“Rapid Response Headquarters” has been created by the company, reported online portal pledgetimes.com. All the customers whose orders were in the lockers at the time of the incident were informed by the company personally. The headquarters developed new measures for the most convenient and fastest way to receive parcels. The measures will help the customers to receive the parcels that were at that time in postomats.

Visuals of Opened Lockers of PickPoint Delivery System:

A smart lockers terminal “PickPoint” in Moscow was hacked to unlock the storage boxes with goods... one by one. Can you hear that metal sound in the background? 0_o pic.twitter.com/VKRydfPBgt — Denis Laskov (@it4sec) December 5, 2020

PickPoint has taken complete responsibility for the incident. The company said that they take responsibility for meeting the interests of users. It added that it would provide personal transparent solution for request by each customer. Cyber Security and What it Means for You.

Notably, last month also hackers targeted the Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom. Due to that cyberattack, personal data of more than 350 thousand users was stolen.

