Yangon [Myanmar], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar recorded 574 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health Ministry on Saturday.

The latest figures raised the Asian country's total tally of COVID-19 infections to 125,616 with 2,711 deaths.

Data showed a total of 108,660 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The daily virus test positivity rate has been under 5 percent for more than two weeks in Myanmar with 3.6 percent recorded on Saturday.

Over 1.84 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in Myanmar on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

