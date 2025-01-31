Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has issued a Resolution restructuring the Board of Directors of the Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club.

The new board will be chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, with six members.

Also Read | Brazil's Luiz Lula da Silva Warns of Retaliation After US President Donald Trump's Tariff Threat on BRICS Nations, Says 'Seek Relationship Based on Mutual Respect'.

The new board's term will last for three years from the date of the issuance of the Resolution. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)