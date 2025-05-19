Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): The National Media Office (NMO) has announced a contract award for a strategic project with Presight, the UAE's leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, to deploy artificial intelligence in support of narrative integrity, information governance and the UAE national media strategy.

Unveiled at Make it in the Emirates 2025, the partnership is aligned with the NMO's mandate to grow the UAE's media ecosystem in support of national interests, empower a skilled generation to lead the country's media industry, as well as strengthen regional and international standing. This partnership taps into Presight's expertise in sovereign, generative AI capabilities to give the UAE a strategic edge in media situational awareness and insight-driven content strategies.

As part of the initiative, Presight's AI platform for the NMO will deliver real-time sentiment intelligence across billions of media data points daily, helping secure the UAE's media ecosystem and align media messaging with national priorities.

In a world of fast-paced, complex media dynamics, the UAE is seizing the opportunity to lead with innovation. This initiative centres on optimising media ecosystems for national prosperity, enabling the NMO to consolidate its strategic vision, streamline coordination among media institutions, and amplify narratives aligned with national priorities - all through embracing cutting-edge AI technologies.

The first workstream, AI-Driven Media Insights, will use AI to analyse sentiment, extract key narratives, and recommend evidence-based messaging frameworks for national use. The second, a Data Lake for Strategic Advantage, will consolidate UAE media assets and analytical insights into a unified data hub - supporting secure collaboration across the entire UAE media and government ecosystem in a previously unparalleled manner.

These custom-built AI solutions for the NMO, developed in the UAE for the UAE, will have the potential for real quantified economic benefits from efficiency gains in manual work hours and automation. Other Presight AI solutions deployed elsewhere in the Emirates are estimated to have achieved over AED 1 billion in annual efficiency gains, more than two million labour-hours saved, and 100% automated data processing - delivering measurable outcomes in line with the UAE's Industrial Strategy and Vision 2031.

Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, affirmed that the Data Repository project is one of the key instruments supporting NMO's vision of a more intelligent, data-driven and interconnected media landscape. He emphasised that the project goes beyond mere data collection, representing a transformative shift in how media is managed, analysed and understood.

"The Data Repository provides an advanced infrastructure that enables the integration of various media data sources and their analysis through AI, generating comprehensive insights that underpin strategic planning and contribute to a unified national narrative," Al Kaabi said.

He further stated, "The platform also enables anticipation and proactive engagement with future trends and issues, further reinforcing the UAE's leadership in adopting AI to serve the national media agenda."

Al Kaabi highlighted that the project will reshape the media work environment by automating processes and providing intelligent analytical tools that enhance productivity, reduce inefficiencies and increase operational effectiveness. The system will support institutional coordination and help produce more consistent and impactful content that reflects the country's priorities while reaching both local and global audiences with the highest standards of professionalism and credibility.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, "Our mission at Presight is to turn data into insight, and insight into national impact. This collaboration with the National Media Office is a powerful demonstration of how Applied AI, developed and deployed here in the UAE, can serve as a cornerstone for national strategy. Together, we're building an intelligence-driven media ecosystem that not only enhances media situational awareness and strategic coordination but also ensures that the UAE's national narrative is secured, coherent, credible, and globally resonant.

"This initiative is a blueprint for how sovereign AI can be leveraged to reinforce institutional alignment, empower content leadership, and ultimately drive national prosperity through smarter, more unified media engagement." (ANI/WAM)

