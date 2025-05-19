Chandler, May 19: In a tragic incident, TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser's three-year-old son died a week after being pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona. Emilie's son, Trigg Kiser, was undergoing treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after sustaining injuries during a drowning incident last Monday, May 12. However, authorities confirmed Trigg passed away from the injuries on Sunday, May 18.

As per the KBTX News 3 report, the incident unfolded near Chandler Heights and Cooper Roads, where first responders were called to a home on reports of a child found unresponsive in a backyard pool on May, 12. Upon arrival, emergency personnel immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Trigg before transporting him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. TikTok Down: Massive Outage Reportedly Hits ByteDance-Owned Short Video-Sharing App, Users Across the World Face Issues While Scrolling Videos.

As per the reports, due to the severity of his condition, he was later airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for specialised care. Despite the relentless efforts of medical professionals, Trigg succumbed to his injuries on May 18. The Chandler Police Department has extended its condolences to the grieving family and confirmed that an investigation is underway to understand the exact circumstances that led to the incident. However, officials noted that further updates will be withheld out of respect for the family's privacy. TikTok Shutdown in US: ByteDance-Owned App Ban Results in 911 Calls Surge As Panic Grips Among Teens and Children.

Notably, Emilie is a popular TikTok creator with over 2.7 million followers. She regularly shared content highlighting her daily life, motherhood journey, and family moments with her husband, Brady, and their son. The Kiser family had recently announced the birth of their second child, and Emilie’s social media pages were filled with warm, heartfelt content that resonated deeply with her followers. The news of Trigg’s death has left her online community in mourning, with fans expressing an outpouring of grief and support.

