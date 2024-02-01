Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stressing that PTI founder Imran Khan has attacked the country's integrity to save his rule, as reported by ARY News.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif denounced the previous PTI government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district.

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had made fake promises to the people of Swat and did not deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ARY News.

Moreover, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan hatched a conspiracy and compromised national security by revealing the state's secrets.

"He (Imran Khan) hatched conspiracy and compromised national security by revealing the state's secrets," Nawaz Sharif said, adding that he "attacked" the country's integrity to save his rule.

He further questioned why the PTI founder was allowed to destroy the country's economy, saying that if PML-N had been in power in KP, they would have changed the shape of the province, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharif castigated Imran Khan for 'attacking' Pakistan's integrity to save his rule, saying that he never compromised national security despite being "subjugated".

Meanwhile, he highlighted that his government had controlled inflation, fuel rates, load shedding, and the US dollar fluctuations and got rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as reported by ARY News.

"On the other hand, the former PTI government kept begging before foreign countries," he claimed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a high-level meeting today to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan ahead of the February 8 general elections in the country, Dawn newspaper reported.

This has led to fears that polls in the two provinces might be put off.

The developments came after days of rising tensions and escalating violence, including the killing of an election candidate in Bajaur -- leading to the postponement of elections in two constituencies of the district -- and the death of another political worker in Chaman on Wednesday, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, amid Imran Khan's sentence of 10 years in jail in a cypher case, police and security officials in civil dress allegedly raided and took control of the PTI's central secretariat in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that the officials raided the premises just before a PTI's general body meeting and stopped members from entering the premises, warning them that they would have to face consequences. (ANI)

