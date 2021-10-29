Kathmandu, Oct 29: The 14th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues, which commenced on Thursday and saw deliberations on crucial matters like training and capacity building between the two nations, concluded in Bengaluru on Friday, a statement issued by the Nepal Army said.

Nepal-India bilateral consultative group was set up in 2003 for holding regular discussion on issues relating to the bilateral security.

The 14th NIBCGSI meeting was supposed to take place in New Delhi two years ago, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

During the meeting in Bengaluru, the two sides discussed matters with a view to conducting regular discussions on security related matters between the two countries.

"The discussions during the meeting focused on various aspects of training and capability building issues," the statement issued by the Nepal Army said.

The Nepalese delegation was led by the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and consisted of representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Nepal Army while the Indian delegation was also led by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External affairs.

The meeting is believed to be fruitful towards consolidating relations between Nepal and India and addressing bilateral security concerns between the two countries, the statement said.

"Discussions covered issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal, cooperation in disaster management, requirements of Nepal Army for various defence stores, exchange of experts/instructors, exchange of high level and functional level visits, joint expeditions and adventure sports activities and information sharing, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday.

