Jammu, March 1: Alert Indian Army troops opened fire on a Pakistani drone after it crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the Digwar area of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning, March 1. According to official reports, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) entered Indian territory at approximately 6:10 AM, prompting soldiers at a forward post to discharge over a dozen rounds. While the drone was not brought down, it immediately retreated toward Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the engagement.

The detection occurred during routine dawn surveillance when troops spotted the enemy craft hovering briefly over Indian soil. Military officials confirmed that the quick response by the soldiers forced the drone to abandon its flight path. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Pakistan Drones Spotted Along LoC in Naushera-Rajouri Sector, Forced To Retreat, Say Defence Sources.

An official said that the troops manning the forward post noticed the drone movement and fired about 15 rounds to neutralize the threat. Despite the heavy fire, the drone managed to escape the gunshots and cross back over the border. Following the retreat of the UAV, security forces launched a comprehensive search operation across the Digwar sector.

Army Launches Search and Surveillance Operations

The primary objective is to ensure that the drone did not successfully airdrop any illicit cargo, such as:

Narcotics: A frequent method for cross-border smuggling.

A frequent method for cross-border smuggling. Weapons and Ammunition: Often intended for militant groups operating in the region.

Often intended for militant groups operating in the region. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs): Used to target security installations.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspicious items have been recovered from the rugged terrain.

Escalating Drone Activity

This marks the second time in just three days that the Indian Army has engaged a drone in the Poonch district. A similar incident occurred on February 27, when troops fired at a suspected Pakistani drone in the same sector. The repeated incursions have prompted the Indian Army to heighten its alert levels along the LoC. This surge in aerial activity comes amid a tense regional atmosphere, following reports of leadership transitions and unrest in the neighboring Middle East earlier this weekend. Drone Incursions in Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces on High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Seen Hovering Along the LoC and International Border.

The Pakistani Drone Threat

The use of drones for cross-border activities has become a significant security challenge for Indian forces over the last two years. Small, low-flying UAVs are difficult for traditional radar to detect, making them a preferred tool for intelligence gathering and the logistics of smuggling. In response, the Indian Army has increasingly deployed anti-drone technology and specialized surveillance units to monitor the sensitive "no-fly" zones along the international border and LoC.

