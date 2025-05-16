Kathmandu [Nepal], May 16 (ANI): In a bilateral engagement, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and India's Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, held discussions on Friday on the sidelines of the Sagarmatha Sambaad in Kathmandu, focusing on climate cooperation and cross-border environmental priorities.

Sagarmatha Sambaad, a multi-stakeholder dialogue forum and Nepal's flagship diplomatic initiative, is aimed at fostering dialogue on pressing global issues.

The 2025 edition of the forum is centred around the theme, "Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity," bringing together a diverse group of international participants and stakeholders committed to sustainable development.

In line with this year's theme, the meeting between the two ministers addressed a broad spectrum of Nepal-India relations, including areas of shared interest such as climate action, biodiversity, and regional cooperation.

The ministers explored how both countries could work together to strengthen environmental protection and promote joint action on climate change.

Rana expressed her appreciation to Minister Yadav and the Indian government for attending the event and contributing to its discussions.

"A good meeting with H.E. Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India. We took stock of the gamut of deep-rooted Nepal-India ties. Given India's role as a climate leader, we value Yadav's important perspective at the Sagarmatha Sambaad," the Nepali Foreign Minister tweeted.

Both sides emphasised the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed earlier in the day between the two nations on biodiversity conservation, describing it as a meaningful step forward in enhancing environmental collaboration.

The ministers also reviewed recent bilateral engagements and reaffirmed the need for stronger joint efforts to tackle climate change, which they acknowledged as a shared regional and global challenge.

Minister Yadav arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday to participate in the ongoing Sagarmatha Dialogue. (ANI)

