Kathmandu, May 7 (PTI) Nepal's state-owned power authority on Saturday invited tenders seeking proposals from Indian companies for the sale of 200 MW of surplus electricity generated from the country's hydropower projects during the rainy season.

Open access consumers, regulated utilities, distribution companies, and traders having a valid trading licence issued by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Government of India, are eligible to participate in this bid, said Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Manging Director Kulman Ghising.

Of the 364 MW, NEA wants to export 200 MW of electricity to the highest bidder through competition, Ghishing told reporters.

“The remaining electricity will be sold on the Indian Energy Exchange (IX). Electricity will be provided to the selected eligible companies from July 1 after completing the entire tender process,” the official said.

The NEA said it has called for proposal from Indian companies to sell up to 200 MW of electricity from July 1 to November 15, when Nepal will have electricity surplus.

The interested Indian companies may apply within 21 days of publiation of the notice dated May 6, 2022, he said.

Nepal will export the surplus electricity through 400 KVA Dhalkevar-Mujaffarpur cross border transmission line, he said.

Nepal recently received permission from Indian authorities to sell up to 364 MW electricity. The Himalayan nation received permission from Indian authorities to export electricity generated from Trishuli, Devghat, Kaligandaki A, Marsyangdi, Middle Marsyangdi and Likhu hydropower stations.

The interested electricity buyers should deposit Rs 30,000 per MW for the purchase of electricity.

At present, Nepal is purchasing electricity from India. The excess electricity produced in Nepal during the rainy season will be sold in the Indian market.

During Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's recent visit to India, the two countries expressed commitment to work together in the power sector.

