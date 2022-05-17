Kathmandu, May 17 (PTI) Nepal's Parliamentary Hearing Committee on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a proposal to appoint human rights activist Bishnu Pukar Shrestha as the country's new envoy to China.

The Parliamentary committee also cleared the name of Dan Bahadur Tamang, Nepal's proposed ambassador to South Africa, according to sources at the Parliament Secretariat.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Swher Bahadur Deuba had earlier recommended the names of Shrestha and Tamang as Nepal's new envoys to China and South Africa, respectively.

Shrestha, a human rights activist and conflict victim, was recommended as Nepal's envoy to China under the CPN (Maoist Centre) quota. He is a victim of enforced disappearance, local media reports said.

Now, the government will forward the names of the new envoys to the President for formal announcement.

