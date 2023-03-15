Kathmandu [Nepal], March 15 (ANI): Leading a new tumultuous coalition of 10 parties, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has planned to take a vote of confidence next week, an official source said.

According to the official source from Dahal's secretariat, discussions have been held with leaders of coalition partners.

"Discussion has been held with the political leaders on board the new coalition. As of now, the PM plans to test the floor on the 20th of March that is next Monday," the source confirmed ANI.

This would be Dahal's second-floor test in the parliament in about three months after CPN-UML withdrew support from the government.

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) on February 27 had withdrawn its support to Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. With the move of UML, Dahal has been leading a minority government.

Days ahead of the decision of UML, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party also had decided to withdraw support and walked out of government which had turned the Dahal-led government into a minority government.

As per article 100, Clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal, the Prime Minister would again need to take a vote of confidence provided any of the political parties broke off or withdraws support to the government. In such a condition, the Prime Minister would require to take a vote of confidence within 30 days.

In case the Prime Minister fails the vote of confidence then he would lose the post. In two months of its formation, the Ratriya Swatantra Party had deserted the government but continued its support.

Prime Minister Dahal would again need to test the floor by March 26. Dahal had earlier on January 10 tested the floor when he secured 99 per cent votes. Dahal had secured 268 votes in his favour. It was the first time in Nepal's parliament history that any Prime Minister secured 99 per cent votes in the parliament. (ANI)

