Kathmandu [Nepal], September 22 (ANI): Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki appointed four ministers to her cabinet on Monday. The four new ministers were sworn in today by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel at Shital Niwas, the official residence of the country's president.

The interim Prime Minister has appointed Anil Kumar Sinha, a former justice assigning portfolio of three ministries- Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply; Law and Justice; and Land Reforms, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation to him.

Mahabir Pun, Magsaysay award winner has been appointed the minister for education and science and technology. Pun has long been active in the development of science and research in Nepal. He currently leads the National Innovation Centre.

Madan Prasad Pariyar has been appointed agriculture minister. Senior climate and agriculture expert Pariyar serves as the president of Samata Foundation, a non-profit that works for social justice and inclusiveness. He previously coordinated the high-level state restructuring commission of the Constituent Assembly

Jagdish Kharel, a media professional and the editor of Image Channels takes over as the information and communications minister. The three serving ministers in the Karki cabinet are: Rameshore Khanal (minister for finance), Kulman Ghising (minister for energy, water resources and irrigation) and Om Prakash Aryal (minister for home affairs).

Separately, two weeks after the Gen Z uprising, the interim government on Sunday constituted a high-level commission to probe the incidents of killing, arson and vandalism. The protests had turned violent, and caused a huge loss of lives and property.

According to Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, former Special Court Chair and retired High Court judge Gauri Bahadur Kaki will lead the commission, which will have two additional members.

"A principled agreement to establish the inquiry body had already been made in last week's Cabinet session. Final endorsement about the formation of the commission and the members was made today," Aryal confirmed.

As per the minister, the commission also includes former Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Nepal Police Bigyan Raj Sharma and advocate Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari as members. Formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, the commission has been given a tenure of three months to complete its investigation.

Tension flared in Nepal after police killed 21 protesting students and youths on September 8 while they were protesting in front of the parliament during the anti-corruption movement and the end of the social media ban. The following day, 39 people died, of whom 15 had died of burns. The remaining 12 deaths were recorded till the seventh day following the violence. (ANI)

