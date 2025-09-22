Gqeberha, September 22: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has informed employee unions that it will cut hundreds of jobs in the country. The upcoming Coca-Cola layoffs round will affect around 600 employees. As per reports, the US-based multinational beverage company would reduce its workforce in South Africa due to its troubled economy.

Reports suggested that CCBSA sent notices to the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) about layoffs on September 2. The job cuts were reportedly confirmed by FAWU chairman Dominique Martin, who also opposed the action by the company. Regarding the layoffs, the company made a public statement and further said that the final decision was yet to be made. PwC Layoffs: UK-Based Fintech Consulting Firm Lays Off 1,500 Employees, 60 Partners Across Middle East; Here's Why

Coca-Cola Layoffs; Here’s Why Company Laying Off 600 Employees

According to a report by DNA India, CCBSA said that the layoffs in the country would be driven by "evolving industry dynamics" and would result in job losses amid restructuring of the organisation. Despite initially informing about the job cuts, Coca-Cola said that it had yet to make a final decision. It said that discussions were ongoing with the employee unions in accordance with the labour laws of South Africa.

The Food and Allied Workers Union vowed to fight against the warning as it would severely impact South Africa's unemployment situation. The country has one-third of its population out of jobs, the highest in the world. Dominique Martin said that FAWU was considering the rationale behind the proposed layoffs and further mentioned finding alternatives. TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

CCBSA is one of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa's eight biggest partners and is majorly owned by Coca-Cola. The unit has thousands of employees working with it across many countries. Reports said that the Coca-Cola layoffs in South Africa are concerning, as many other companies have announced job cuts. These include Goodyear, Ford Motor, ArcelorMittal and Glencore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (DNA India Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).