Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, September 22: Several leaders from Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged that a bombing campaign was being carried out by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday left several dead, with at least 20 bodies reportedly recovered from the rubble. According to PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, multiple bombs struck the civilians during the airstrike, destroying five houses and killing civilians, including women and children.

The PTI has also shared disturbing images and videos of the incident site showing dead bodies, including those of children, lying around. "During the jet aircraft bombing in the Tirah Valley of Khyber, several bombs fell on the local population. Five houses of local citizens were destroyed, and according to local sources, 20 bodies have been recovered from the rubble so far, including children and women among the martyrs. I have no words that can encompass this sorrow and grief Sometimes drones, sometimes bombings have sown so many seeds of hatred that when this lava erupts, nothing will be left," PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a post on X. Pakistan Air Force Drops 8 LS-6 Bombs on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Matre Dara Village, 30 Including Children Killed: Report.

Opposition Leaders Allege Pakistani Jet Bombing in Tirah Valley

Reports: Massacre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 30 Civilians Killed in Pakistani Airstrikes, Matre Dara Village Filled with Bodies of Women and Children According to information, at around 2 a.m., the Pakistani Air Force used JF-17 fighter jets to drop at least 8 LS-6 bombs on the… pic.twitter.com/EvRjKBizUZ — Devika Diwan (@ilah108) September 22, 2025

Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Ghani Afridi accused the state of targeting its own people and called it "an open crime against humanity". "If in Tirah Akakhel, our own protectors have mercilessly martyred innocent children, youth, and women, staining the earth with blood. This is an open crime against humanity. We plead with the world, international media, and human rights organisations: just as you raise your voice for Gaza, Palestine, raise it for us too," he wrote in an X post.

Condemning the airstrike, PTI lawmaker Abdul Ghani described the aftermath as catastrophic. "In Upper Tirah Akakhel, the bombing by Pakistani jet aircraft has unleashed a minor apocalypse. That valley where children once laughed heartily is now filled with their tiny corpses... This is open tyranny, this is state oppression, and it is a black stain on the forehead of history that can never be erased," Afridi said. Pakistan Blast: 5 Killed, 3 Injured in Explosion at Taxi Stand in Chaman in Balochistan Province.

He further demanded accountability and justice for what he called state brutality. "We strongly condemn this barbarity. We shout at the top of our voices that the blood of the martyrs must be accounted for, justice must be given to their bereaved families, and the question of every drop of blood spilled on this land will reach the collars of the rulers," Afridi added. There has been no confirmation or statement from the Pakistan government regarding the alleged bombing.

