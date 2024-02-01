Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Feb 1 (PTI) Nepal police arrested top businessman Arun Chaudhary on Thursday on charges of grabbing government land located in the outskirts of Kathmandu.

Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, former chairman of the Bansbari Shoe Factory, was also arrested for assisting Chaudhary in acquiring the land, police said.

Chaudhary is the younger brother of Binod Chaudhary, Nepal's only billionaire and chairman of Chaudhary Group of Industries.

Chaudhary and Thapa were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Nepal police on charges of embezzlement of the land belonging to government-owned Bansbari Shoe Factory, CIB spokesperson Navaraj Adhikar said.

The two were arrested for necessary investigation in connection with the land grab scam, he said.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu District Court gave permission to the police to detain the duo for four days under judicial remand to carry out necessary investigation into the scam.

Chaudhary is also the director of Chandbagh Developers Pvt Ltd situated at Bansbari area that has allegedly grabbed the government-owned land.

