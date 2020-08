Kathmandu, Aug 23 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday recorded 818 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 31,935, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said three more people have died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Now the death toll stands at 149.

Also Read | California Fires: Donald Trump Declares ‘Major Disaster’ as Wildfire Runs Through State.

Of the 818 new cases, Kathmandu valley alone accounted for 166 of them, Gautam said.

"Two-eighty-one people, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have been discharged after recovery from various health facilities across the country," Gautam said.

Also Read | Donald Trump to Hold Press Conference on ‘Major Therapeutic Breakthrough’ on Coronavirus Today.

The total number of recovered cases is 18,631, which is 58 per cent of total cases.

Gautam said so far 6,00,444 PCR tests have been conducted in the country, including 8,026 in the last 24 hours.

There are 13,155 active coronavirus cases in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)