Washington DC, August 23: US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on Sunday concerning a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on coronavirus, the White House said.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner (FDA) Dr Stephen Hahn are expected to be present at the conference.

"News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr Hahn will be in attendance," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet on Saturday (local time). On Saturday, Trump slammed the FDA for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus vaccines.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump tweeted. TikTok to File Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Administration's Executive Order Banning Transactions With ByteDance.

There are currently three vaccine candidates in phase 3 trials in the US.

According to Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 5,665,483 people in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 and 176,332 have succumbed to the disease.