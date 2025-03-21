Kathmandu, Mar 21 (PTI) Nepal requested India to increase electricity supply during the dry summer season due to the high demand, a statement said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who returned from her 12-day visit to India on Friday, requested this during her meetings with her Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

"During my visit to New Delhi this time, diplomatic efforts were also made to increase the supply of electricity from India to Nepal under the existing bilateral contract and through the IEX (Indian Electricity Index) allowing for longer-duration power draw each day to help address Nepal's ongoing electricity deficit," the minister said on X.

During her visit to India from March 10 to March 21 for a health check-up, the minister also attended the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi where she held informal meetings with various dignitaries, including the deputy prime minister of Moldova and ministers of the Philippines, Georgia and Ukraine separately.

During her meeting with Jaishankar, the two sides reviewed the progress made during the bilateral mechanism meetings between India and Nepal, a source close to the foreign minister said.

Nepal has been facing an electricity deficit as the power demand exceeds the domestic production.

