Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): After multiple rounds of meetings and discussions, the Nepal ruling coalition has decided on the number of ministries paving way for possible cabinet expansion on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the coalition held the second round of meetings after all the parties demanded a high number of seats in the cabinet.

"Only the number of ministries and ministers has been decided today (Wednesday). The formal allocation of the Ministry is yet to be ascertained. As per today's decision, the Nepali Congress will get 8, Maoist Center will get 5, Unified Socialist and Janata Samajbadi Party will get 2 each while Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Aam Janata Party, Janamat Party and Nepal Samajbadi Party will get one minister each in the new government. The Janamat Party also will get a state Minister," Rajendra Shrestha, leader of Janata Samajbadi Party, told ANI over the phone.

He said, "It is yet to be ascertained about the division of ministers amongst the party on board coalition. Only the number of ministries has been decided. Alongside, the Prime Minister has prepared to expand the cabinet by Thursday."

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal now holds 16 ministerial posts after the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) deserted the cabinet under his leadership.

Dahal, on March 20, secured 172 votes in his favour from 10 parties. While doing so, Dahal ditched the CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli.

Angry over Dahal's move to ditch the coalition and agreement to share power for 2 and half years each between the parties, the CPN-UML had decided to remain in the opposition.

Dahal, on March 20, received a vote of confidence from the Nepali Congress, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Janamat Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, three independent lawmakers and the Rastriya Janamorcha.

With the hung parliament and excessively overcrowded ministerial enthusiasts from the coalition partners, Nepal's Prime Minister is set to embrace the Hercules task of forming a 25 membered cabinet.

The lifespan of the Nepal Prime Minister over the post is largely dependent on the fragile coalition. This time also, Dahal has agreed to split the five years tenure on a 2.5 years basis with CPN-Unified Socialist (US) and the Nepali Congress.

According to leaders of the parties, Dahal will retire from the post after remaining in post for 2 years paving the way to CPN-US for a year and the Nepali Congress will lead the government until the nation goes for the poll in 2027. But doubt remains whether the parties would go on that run. (ANI)

