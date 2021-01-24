Kathmandu, Jan 24 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday crossed 2,000 while the infection tally climbed to 269,450, the Health Ministry said.

The total coronavirus cases reached 269,450, with 270 new infections reported on Sunday, while the death toll reached to 2,001 with the virus claiming seven lives in a span of 24 hours,

according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The ministry said 270 new cases were detected while conducting coronavirus tests on 4,413 people in the past 24 hours.

So far 2,043,255 people have been tested in the country. Currently, there are 3,312 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country.

Of the total cases so far, 264,137 people have recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)