Kathmandu, Dec 21 (PTI) Binod Chaudhary, Nepal's first billionaire industrialist and Arzoo Deuba, the spouse of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, are among the new members of the Central Working Committee of the ruling Nepali Congress, the party said on Tuesday.

The 14th General Convention of the party saw the election for 134 CWC members and office bearers of the Nepali Congress.

"Five leaders, including industrialist Binod Chaudhary, the only Nepali to have been listed by Forbes as the billionaire, have been elected as Nepali Congress Central Working Committee members under Madhes quota," the statement from the party said.

Mukta Kumari Yadav from Dhanusha district of southern Nepal, who also got elected to the CWC under the Madhes women's quota, secured highest votes in the NC general convention.

"By securing 3,960 votes out of a total 4,671 votes, she even beat Shasanka Koirala, who got 3,936 votes. Yadav is also a former member of the Upper House representing the Nepali Congress party," the statement said.

Chaudhary secured second position with 2,522 votes.

Three other elected CWC members under Madhes quota are Chandra Mohan Yadav, Dinesh Yadav and Mahendra Kumar Roy. Chandra Mohan Yadav is the son of Nepal's first president Ram Baran Yadav, the statement said.

Similarly, Arzoo Deuba, the spouse of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, has also been elected as CWC member under Women's quota in the general convention.

Prakash Man Singh, son of Ganesh Man Singh, the supreme commander of the 1990 movement lost election for the post of president.

Prime Minister Deuba was re-elected as the president of the largest democratic party in the second round of election held last week.

Deuba defeated Shekhar Koirala, nephew of Girija Prasad Koirala, in the second phase of election. Singh and other presidential candidate Bimalendra Nidhi had extended support to Deuba against Koirala.

Younger generation leaders Bishwo Prakash Sharma and Gagan Thapa, who contested from two different panels belonging to dissident groups have been elected to the post of general secretaries. However, Deuba has gained a comfortable majority in the party's newly elected central working committee.

