Kathmandu, Mar 3 (PTI) Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba Monday met the parents of Prakriti Lamsal and assured them that the government is making every possible effort to ensure justice.

Prakriti, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, was found dead in her hostel room last month, leading to unrest on the campus.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 3: Jamshedji Tata, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Camila Cabello and Shraddha Kapoor - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 3.

She allegedly died by suicide under circumstances that her family and authorities are currently scrutinising. Around 1,000 Nepalese students are studying at KIIT, Odisha.

Foreign Minister Deuba and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak visited the home of the parents of Prakriti in Bhairahawa to extend condolences, according to the Foreign Minister's secretariat.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 2: Daniel Craig, Tiger Shroff, Chris Woakes and Edappadi K. Palaniswami - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 2.

Rana assured Prakriti's family that the Nepali government is making every possible effort to ensure justice.

She said that her ministry took the diplomatic initiative to find out the facts relating to the death of Prakriti and to punish the culprits.

Prakriti will get justice, the minister added.

She also recalled her telephone conversation with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majh. She urged him to punish the culprit by finding the facts and resumption of studies of the Nepalese students studying at KIIT.

Odisha's chief minister has said that they have taken the matter seriously and works have started to find the truth about the incident and to provide justice to Prakriti, she said.

The Foreign Ministry is working by keeping close contact with the Odisha government, the University administration and the Indian security agency regarding the matter, she reminded.

Following the incident, Nepalese students studying in the college organised a protest rally, demanding a probe into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)