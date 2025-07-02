Washington, Jul 2 (AP) The new likeness by artist Vanessa Horabuena of Tempe, Arizona, is a sterner, crisper image than Sarah Boardman's portrait of Donald Trump, which had hung in Colorado Capital since 2019.

The Horabuena portrait went up this week.

After Trump objected to it this spring, lawmakers announced the next day that they would remove it from a wall of past presidents. By the day after that, it was in museum storage.

“There was a blank on the wall. It seemed inappropriate. We knew that the White House had sent us this replacement, and it simply made sense to put it up,” said Lois Court, a former state lawmaker who chairs the Capitol Building Advisory Committee, which helps select artwork for the statehouse.

On Tuesday, the building was sleepy, with lawmakers out of session. A smattering of tourists took photos of the new portrait.

“Thank you to the Highly Talented Artist, Vanessa Horabuena, and the incredible people of Colorado,” Trump said in a social media post. (AP)

