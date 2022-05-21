Albany (US), May 21 (AP) A New York City resident has tested positive for the virus that causes monkeypox, state health officials announced late Friday.

The unidentified patient is isolating and treating the case as positive while awaiting final confirmation by the Centres for Disease Control.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: PM Scott Morrison Concedes Defeat in Federal Elections.

New York City public health officials said Thursday they were investigating two potential cases of monkeypox, a rare virus rarely seen outside of Africa that can cause flu-like symptoms.

Testing ruled out the other case, the state Health Department said.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: Vote Count Begins for General Election After Polling Ends.

The apparent infection in New York comes as the World Health Organization has identified about 80 cases globally, and roughly 50 more suspected cases. Health officials in Massachusetts confirmed its first case of monkeypox on May 18.

New York state and city officials will try to determine how the New York patient was infected. City epidemiologists have begun reaching people who may have been in contact with the person.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals, and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)