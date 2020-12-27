Wellington [New Zealand], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the past four days at the border, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry's last media statement on the COVID-19 case numbers was on Wednesday. There had been an average of around four cases per day during the four day period, said the ministry.

There was no new case of COVID-19 in the community but there was one historical case in the community from seven months ago now confirmed, said the ministry in the statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was currently 50 and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now reached 1,788, said the ministry.

The total number of tests processed in the country by laboratories to date reached 1,394,812, it is said.

Over the summer holiday break, the ministry is reminding all New Zealanders to keep each other safe and to keep on contact tracing.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level one with no restriction on gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)