Wellington [New Zealand], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 7,461 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 9,000. The ministry also reported 662 current hospitalizations, including 13 cases in intensive care units or high dependency units, and eight deaths of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In addition, 286 new cases that have recently traveled overseas were confirmed when returning home, according to the ministry.

The ministry again encouraged New Zealanders to pay extra attention to their children's health and their own, over the coldest months of the year.

New Zealand has reported 1,421,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

