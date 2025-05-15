New York, May 15 (AP) From Minecraft to Mario Kart, plenty of NFL teams had younger fans in mind while revealing schedules in the growing tradition of videos on the social platform X.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts had Minecraft themes, and both poked fun at a fight in a Starbucks between NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz that went viral during the NFL combine this year.
The winner for comedic effect Wednesday night was the Chicago Bears playing off the common name of new coach Ben Johnson, featuring Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Lamorne Morris.
The rest of the video is Morris and Bears players, including quarterback Caleb Williams, trying to track down all the Ben Johnsons and destroying computers and cell phones along the way.
He resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 over emails he sent containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments seven years before his 2018 hiring by the Raiders.
Beane calls retired NBA star Allen Iverson, who reveals the schedule by simply holding up a piece of a paper. Iverson can't resist the temptation to give his other nickname, “The Answer.”
