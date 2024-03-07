Dubai [UAE], March 7 (ANI/WAM): The Noor Dubai Foundation, in cooperation with the EYE hEAR Foundation and the Department of Health, launched an initiative to provide a free Cataract Surgical Caravan in Borongan, Eastern Samar, Philippines following the successful implantation of a similar initiative in Catarman, Northern Samar in November last year.

The collaborative programme reflected the UAE's commitment to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of communities in the Philippines, and to strengthening ties with the country.

A total of 1,969 individuals benefited from the comprehensive programme, which encompassed screening, diagnosis, and eye care services. The initiative also included the successful completion of 586 cataract surgeries and the distribution of 454 pairs of spectacles, along with the provision of necessary medicines to those in need.

Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Philippines, said, "Under the directives of the UAE's wise leadership, and with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, hope for a better future has been given to a significant number of people. Steadfast in fostering robust international relations, the UAE continues to forge strong ties with the Republic of the Philippines, notably in the medical domain.

"The Embassy extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Noor Dubai Foundation for its impactful and sustained charitable initiatives. The Foundation's unwavering commitment to a charitable programme of such magnitude is truly commendable, and we extend our sincere gratitude for the significant outcomes witnessed in the Philippines. Furthermore, our appreciation is extended to the government of the Philippines for its invaluable cooperation and support in ensuring the success of this comprehensive programme."

The Noor Dubai Foundation (NDF) is a UAE-based charity focused on the prevention of blindness and visual impairment globally. It was launched as an initiative in 2008 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai." (ANI/WAM)

